MT. HOLLY, N.J. - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of eastern and central Pennsylvania through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The watch issued shortly before noon includes Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Monroe and Carbon counties.
The main threat for severe storms looks to be later Wednesday afternoon into early evening, according to our 69 News meteorologists.
A tornado watch means there is the potential for a few tornadoes to develop. If a tornado develops, the NWS would then issue a tornado warning, meaning a tornado is imminent.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for the same area from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the area and humidity remains high.
The highest threat for heavy rainfall is north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but any storm Wednesday could produce a quick 1-2" of rain anywhere, says 69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon.
Our 69 News weather team will be tracking the forecast all day and will have the latest details on 69 News and at WFMZ.com.
Tornado watch for much of eastern and central Pennsylvania through 8pm this evening. A watch means there is the *potential* for a few tornadoes to form later today. If one develops, a warning would then be issued. Watch = potential. Warning = imminent pic.twitter.com/G744fn8Sla— Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) August 18, 2021