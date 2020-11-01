Because of the clock change, the sunrise is now around 6:30 AM and the sunset is now around 5:00 PM. You'll have to wait until tomorrow to see sun at those times because the clouds are here to stay all day.
We'll get some showers this afternoon. Round one brings rain from 12-3 PM. Then, round two is a cold front that drifts over us with a line of showers from 4-7 PM. This cold front means business because it's gets super cold behind the front.
First, there's dry air behind the front, so the skies clear. That's the recipe for a cold night as lows drop down into the 30s. Second, it's breezy once the front passes.
It's breezy this afternoon and tonight, and then it gets really windy tomorrow morning. We're talking about a wind frequently blowing at 20-30 MPH! In the afternoon, the wind is more like 15 to 25 MPH. Because of that windy weather, it'll feel around 32 outside. Yep, we're talking about a wind chill already. The actual high is in the mid 40s and the skies are partly sunny on your Monday.
The winds end Tuesday morning, and we'll have mostly sunny skies all day. It's still colder than average in the upper 40s.
We get average temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday is sunny again, and we stay sunny through next Monday. So nice to see a long sunny stretch in your forecast!
