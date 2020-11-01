SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Cloudy Skies.  Afternoon Showers.  Breezy.  High: 53.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies.  Breezy.  Low: 34.

TOMORROW:  Partly Sunny.  Windy & Cold.  High: 44.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Because of the clock change, the sunrise is now around 6:30 AM and the sunset is now around 5:00 PM. You'll have to wait until tomorrow to see sun at those times because the clouds are here to stay all day.

We'll get some showers this afternoon.  Round one brings rain from 12-3 PM.  Then, round two is a cold front that drifts over us with a line of showers from 4-7 PM.  This cold front means business because it's gets super cold behind the front.

First, there's dry air behind the front, so the skies clear.  That's the recipe for a cold night as lows drop down into the 30s.  Second, it's breezy once the front passes.

It's breezy this afternoon and tonight, and then it gets really windy tomorrow morning. We're talking about a wind frequently blowing at 20-30 MPH!  In the afternoon, the wind is more like 15 to 25 MPH.  Because of that windy weather, it'll feel around 32 outside.  Yep, we're talking about a wind chill already.  The actual high is in the mid 40s and the skies are partly sunny on your Monday.

The winds end Tuesday morning, and we'll have mostly sunny skies all day.  It's still colder than average in the upper 40s.

We get average temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday is sunny again, and we stay sunny through next Monday.  So nice to see a long sunny stretch in your forecast!

DETAILED FORECAST

 

TODAY

11/1/20 weather

It'll feel chilly today with those afternoon showers and breezes.

TONIGHT

11/1/20 night

As the skies clear, the temperatures drop.  It stays breezy all night.

TOMORROW

11/2/20 forecast

The wind chill will make it feel around 32 tomorrow.  Brrr.

A LOOK AHEAD

mid week 11/1/20

Temperatures gradually go up each day in the middle of the week.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day 11/1/20

Look at that stretch of sunny skies and that warmer than average weather at the end of the week ahead.

