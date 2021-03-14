Because of the clock change, sunrise is now around 7:15 AM and sunset is around 7:08 PM.
The wind continues tonight and Monday morning. Then, the wind is gone Monday afternoon.
Overnight, cold air drops down over us. So, we go from 50 on Sunday to 40 on Monday.
But, we're still sunny on Monday.
The 40s continue on Tuesday under cloudy skies. Everyone is dry in the morning. Then, in the afternoon and evening, a few spots in the mountains will see flurries. South of the Poconos and south of Schuylkill County, a few spots will see sprinkles.
On Wednesday, we're still in the 40s, and a spot or two will see some drizzle. The rest of us see cloudy, gloomy skies.
We sneak back up to 50s on Thursday under cloudy skies. In the afternoon, showers arrive.
They end Friday morning, then sunshine returns to our skies Friday afternoon.
The showers end with a cold front, so we go from 54 on Thursday to 44 on Friday.
We're sunny all weekend, next weekend, and the highs are pretty typical for this time of the year. They're around 50.
By the way, Saturday is the first day of spring.
