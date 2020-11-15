A cold front brought heavy rain and gusty winds this evening. Winds that caused damage in some spots. The storms are done at this point as the skies completely clear.
It stays breezy tonight, and it's a breezy week ahead. The windy weather sticks around Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
On Monday, the skies are sunny, but we'll have wind chills in the 50s. On Tuesday, wind chills will be in the upper 30s, and we'll see a few flurries and sprinkles.
Those flurries and sprinkles are lake effect. As the winds switch directions and comes over the Great Lakes on Tuesday, they'll pick up some moisture. They'll still have some of that moisture by the time they reach our area. While a few spots, like the Poconos, will some flurries, most of us just see cloudier skies.
Tuesday night, the skies clear just in time for an annual meteor shower!
Meteors won't start until after midnight, but the best time to be out is from 3-6 a.m. early Wednesday morning. That's when you have the potential to see 10-15 meteors an hour if it's pretty dark where you live. The skies will be dark because there will not be moonlight. The moon sets around 7 P.M. on Tuesday. Yeah! The's moon's not up in the sky all night, every night. Learn more about moonrises, moonsets, and why the moon is sometimes visible during the day.
Read more about the history of the meteor shower in an article by local Lehigh Valley astronomy professor Gary Becker.
On Wednesday, after the meteor shower, the skies are sunny, and it gets even colder. Wind chills will be in the low 30s.
The wind is finally gone on Thursday, and the sunny skies continue through the upcoming weekend. Highs are more typical this upcoming weekend in the 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
TUESDAY
METEOR SHOWER TUESDAY NIGHT
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: