This weekend, a cold front crosses over us. This is the reason why we get all the clouds. The cold front will also cause a few spots to see a shower and a few other spots to see a snow shower Sunday morning. Most of us stay dry all day on Sunday.
Everyone's dry on Monday, and we'll have the sun back in the morning. In the afternoon, you'll notice more clouds in the sky. So, it'll be pretty cloudy when Jupiter and Saturn are so close to each other that'd it'd look like one star.
We're cloudy Monday night and Tuesday morning as a few spots get a snow shower. At the most, you'd get a touch more than a dusting from those snow showers. Most of us stay dry Monday night and Tuesday morning.
We all stay breezy on Tuesday as the sunshine returns.
Everyone is sunny and dry on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Christmas Eve, it's cloudy. In the afternoon and overnight, we'll have a lot of rain. We have a shot at that rain ending as snow early Friday morning, but right now it looks like it'll end as rain. We'll keep you updated on our shot of seeing a White Christmas.
We'll get some sun to break through the clouds in the afternoon on Christmas Day. It'll be pretty breezy on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
We're sunny and dry the weekend after Christmas.
