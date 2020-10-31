Overnight, the skies turn completely cloudy.
Tonight's also the night we change the clocks. This means the sunrises around 6:30 AM now and the sunsets just shy of 5 PM.
Don't expect to see a sunrise or sunset on Sunday: the clouds stick around all day.
In the afternoon, we'll have a few showers. They'll wrap up after dinnertime. The showers end with a cold front, and that cold front really packs a punch.
It's really cold on Monday with wind chills in the 30s. The actually high is in the mid 40s, but it's really windy--20 to 30 MPH--as cold air rushes down from the northwest.
As this chilly air sails over the Great Lakes, it'll create lake-effect flurries and sprinkles. We'll even see some of them in the afternoon. It'll also get pretty cloudy in the afternoon because of all that cold air up in the skies.
It's less breezy on Tuesday, and the sunny skies are back in full force.
In fact, we have a nice sunny stretch in your 10-day forecast: we stay sunny through next weekend. Temperatures will go up each day, too. By the end of the workweek, we're above average in the upper 60s.
