Our weather radar was in the St. Patrick's Day spirit this morning, with patches of green indicative of the light rain and drizzle that many of us started the day with. But as promised, the rain shut off by midday, and that was followed by some drying and a little brightening as the afternoon progressed. Despite the damp start, highs inched past 50 degrees for many, another seasonably cool (or mild) mid-March day, depending on your point of view.
We'll complete the clearing process tonight as an area of high pressure builds in for a brief visit, although it sticks around long enough to deliver a dry and pleasant Wednesday. As winter transitions into spring Thursday into Friday, a few rounds of rain are expected to mark the transition, with the steadiest round currently timed for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A few more periodic showers are likely Thursday night through Friday and will bring some additional rain for area rain gauges, but a short-lived surge of warm air will try to sneak in between the raindrops. So there's a brief window for some spring-like warmth, 60s and even 70s, later Thursday and Friday, before a cold front sweeps the clouds, rain, and warmth out to sea for the weekend leaving us with some cooler, drier, and brighter weather for Saturday and Sunday.
TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build in overnight and crest overhead early Wednesday morning, before sliding offshore later in the day. Although its stay with us will be brief, it should deliver a nice 24 hours weather-wise, with skies becoming mostly clear overnight and sunshine to start the day Wednesday before some high clouds increase as the day progresses. Lows will be seasonably cold and in the low 30s tonight then highs inch up a few degrees on Wednesday compared to the last few days and into the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
The juiciest system of the week is expected, as low pressure tracks along a warm front, eventually lifting that front north through our area. That warm front is the leading edge of a spring-like to even summery surge of air that awaits for the end of the week, but it will also bring a round of some steadier rain with it Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Once again, the higher elevations from the Poconos on north may be just could enough for a little wintry mix at the onset, but once again little to no accumulation is expected. A solid soaking is expected with 0.50" to 1.00" of rain likely for many with some locally higher amounts possible, and the heaviest rain falling overnight Wednesday night. Highs could either flirt with or surge past 60 degrees Thursday afternoon, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but how warm we get will be dependent on how quickly the warm front lifts north and how much drying or brief clearing can take place later Thursday. North of the front will remain in the 50s, while south of the front should climb into the 60s.
FRIDAY
We'll be in the heart of that warm sector on Friday, with a cold front lurking to our northwest that will eventually put an end to our brief warm surge. Before that happens though, brisk southwest breezes develop and send highs into the mid and even upper 70s on Friday, dependent on how much clouds and rain ("the spoilers") are around. Winds may gust to 30 to 35 miles-per-hour, helping to deliver the warmer air. More clouds than sun will likely be the rule, but a little sun could go a long way at warming us up. A few showers are possible at anytime as well, although a washout isn't expected at this time. Clouds and showers could be more prevalent the farther north and west you travel, with drier, brighter, and therefore the warmest weather a little more prevalent farther south and east. Once our cold front passes, much cooler air arrives for the first weekend of spring.
THE WEEKEND
The first weekend of spring looks to be a sunny one. Oh yeah, spring officially arrives just before midnight Thursday. But the weekend looks much cooler than how we end the work week. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s, cooler than average for a change. And brisk breezes on Saturday will add an extra chill before winds diminish by Sunday.