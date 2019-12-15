Weather Alert

NJZ007>010-012-015-PAZ060>062-070-071-101>106-161100- /O.NEW.KPHI.WW.Y.0021.191216T1800Z-191217T1200Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Berks-Lehigh- Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 324 PM EST Sun Dec 15 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow, then a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday afternoon will change to plain rain Monday night. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern New Jersey and east southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and Monday afternoon commute, as well as the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow begins Monday morning and then will mix with sleet and freezing rain Monday afternoon. Precipitation then changes to plain rain Monday night. Rain then continues through Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$