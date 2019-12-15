TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 28
MONDAY: Cloudy, a little snow mixed with sleet accumulating a C-2"; untreated surfaces will be slick. High: 35
MONDAY NIGHT: Periods of freezing rain, possibly changing to rain late, except areas north where snow and ice lingers longer; untreated surfaces will be slick. Low: 32
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BERKS, LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, CHESTER, BUCKS, MONTGOMERY, PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE, MERCER, HUNTERDON, AND WARREN COUNTY FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM TUESDAY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, AND SUSSEX COUNTY FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM TUESDAY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE AND PIKE COUNTY FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM TUESDAY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER COUNTY FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM MONDAY
After a soggy start to the weekend with mild 50s for highs on Saturday, we really dried things out Sunday, although winds turned rather gusty, and highs returned to cooler levels in the mid and upper 40s. There may have been a stray shower or wet snowflake or two north of Interstate 80 and west of Interstate 81, but for the most part we saw clouds breaking for a little sunshine. Winds gusted between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour, and this made afternoon temperatures feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s. While our weather has quieted down for the end of the weekend, the break will be short lived as another storm system is set to bring the area a mix of snow, ice, and rain Monday into Tuesday. Following that system, much of the rest of the week will turn quiet again, but temperatures will drop to very cold levels.
High pressure will briefly move overhead tonight allowing gusty winds from earlier in the day Sunday to greatly diminish. Thanks to low pressure already unfolding across Arkansas and tracking northeastward across Tennessee and Kentucky overnight, clouds will quickly fill back in overnight keeping low temperatures from really bottoming out. We still expect the numbers to dip below freezing into the upper 20s setting the stage for a bout of wintry weather beginning Monday. In fact, it's possible in the predawn hours of Monday, a little snow will already work into areas well to the southwest, south of the Mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike, like Lancaster County.
Some snow should gradually continue to develop south of the Mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday morning as a warm front lifts across the Mason-Dixon Line. This snow will spread farther north across the area during the day, gradually mixing with sleet as warmer air aloft overruns colder air at the ground. This mixing will happen from south to north with light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet possible. Moving through the afternoon for a while, it's possible we'll see a lull in the precipitation with just a little rain occurring south of the Mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike. After the sun goes down and we head into the nighttime hours, a heavier batch of precipitation is expected to move back in with the predominant precipitation type this time being freezing rain. Exceptions will be to the north in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where snow and sleet may stay mixed with the freezing rain longer into the nighttime. From the Interstate 276 corridor on north, and even more so north of Interstate 78 and through the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, a bit of ice accumulation is expected from an extended period of freezing rain. This icing could end up being more problematic than the light accumulation of snow that precedes it. This forecast is certainly a tricky one trying to determine just how long the snow and ice hang on before temperatures rise above 32 degrees Monday night into early Tuesday morning and everything changes to plain rain. Icing should last the longest near and north of Interstate 80, where the highest accumulations of ice are expected on the order of 0.10"-0.20". For much of the rest of the area, up to 0.10" of ice accumulation can be expected. Travel could certainly be slick for a time Monday into Monday night, and even lasting into early Tuesday morning for points north, before temperatures warm enough to alleviate any travel concerns.
Periods of rain and drizzle, with some freezing rain lingering north, are expected to continue until about the early afternoon on Tuesday. After that, some late day clearing will be possible as highs reach the low 40s helping to melt away snow and ice. Winds will become gusty Tuesday night into Wednesday, and this could create some problems for power outages, especially in northern areas, if enough ice is leftover on trees and power lines.
The rest of the upcoming week will be dominated by cold and mainly dry weather, save some Wednesday snow showers and flurries in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, as a shot of arctic air gives us a glancing blow. The cold should ease by next weekend, the last one before the holidays, and while things could certainly turn out dry and more tolerable for holiday travels or shopping excursions, we will need to watch for a possible low pressure system developing somewhere just off the East Coast that could bring more rain, snow, and ice to the area.
Have a great and safe new week ahead!