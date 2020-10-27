So nice to see some sun today!!
The clouds take over the skies this evening because a few showers are approaching. The showers arrive a few hours before the morning commute, and we'll have some showers around for the bus stop tomorrow morning. The showers end right after the morning rush hour ends, and like today, the sun breaks out through the clouds later in the morning. We'll have partly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Then, the skies get pretty cloudy again around dinnertime on Wednesday. A soaker is on the way! The leftovers from Tropical Storm Zeta will bring 1-2" to most spots in our area. If you're close to Philly, you'll see 2-3"! Thursday day and into Thursday night is when you can expect the steady, heavy at times, rain.
After a few leftover showers Friday morning, we get the sun back for the afternoon. This leads way to a sunny and dry weekend in the 50s.
Head's up: we change the clouds Saturday night.
Sunday night, we'll have a few showers from a cold front that brings quite a chill to the first week of November. Most of next week is sunny!
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
RAINFALL TOTAL: THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY MORNING
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: