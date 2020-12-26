Tonight, the skies turn clear and the wind turns light. Everyone drops down into the teens.
After a chilly night, we make it to the upper 30s, which is a typical high for this time of the year. The skies will be sunny, and the wind will be light.
It's cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 40s. Blame a cold front for the clouds. As that front crosses, only a spot or two will get a sprinkle or flurry.
Then, we feel the effects of the cold front. We're in the 30s again on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it's also sunny again.
On Thursday, here we go again...
We start out New Year's Eve day dry. Then, a soaker arrives in the afternoon.
This Thursday and Friday is a repeat of the weather we just had last Thursday and Friday.
The rain will be heavy at times New Year's Eve nigh, and it'll wrap up late in the morning on New Year's Day. We'll see 1-2" of rain, and it'll be windy again.
It's also mild again on Thursday as milder air comes up from the south with the rain. Expect highs near 60. Then, temperatures rapidly fall on Friday after the rain stops late in morning. We'll be in the 30s by the end of the afternoon on January 1.
