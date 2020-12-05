It has been a slow process to break up the clouds on your Saturday. The clouds will continue to break apart tonight.
While it's breezy for much of the night, the winds will relax a bit just before sunrise. Right after sunrise on Sunday, it'll get breezy again.
The skies are mostly sunny all day on your Sunday. Even though the high is 40, it'll feel in the 30s because of the wind chill. The wind stops around sunset at 4:30 pm.
On Monday, it's just a little breezy in the afternoon. Enjoy the sunny skies.
At dinnertime on Monday, step out and take advantage of the clear skies. You'll be able to watch the International Space Station fly over you. There's also something cool to see with Jupiter and Saturn.
The sunny skies continue for the entire week ahead. We stay in the 40s through Wednesday. Then, we close out the week in the 50s beginning on Thursday.
We're tracking a rainy Sunday on December 13, so next weekend. This is unfortunate because there is a really good meteor shower Sunday night. Let's hope that dry air races in behind the cold front bringing Sunday's rain. When we do get that dry air on Monday, December 14, it'll be pretty windy again, just like Saturday's weather.
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: