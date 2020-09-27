Today, our air is flowing in from the east. This brings the moist air that's right above the Atlantic Ocean into our skies. Any time we have an easterly airflow, it's cloudy and drizzly. So, that's your forecast for today, tonight, and tomorrow morning.
Then, our air flow switches to come up from the south. This leads to afternoon sun on Monday and a warm day. Look for highs in the low 80s, unless you're in the Poconos. You get upper 70s in the Poconos.
After a dry Monday afternoon, we start out dry on Tuesday. Late Tuesday afternoon, showers and storms arrive from a cold front. The cold front will bring rain--that will be heavy at times--overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After some lingering showers and storms Wednesday morning, we're dry, but cloudy, for most of Wednesday day. Wednesday evening, a few showers arrive. They linger into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon is sunny and dry.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday starts out sunny. Then, we cloud over in the afternoon. While a spot or two will get a quick sprinkle in the afternoon, most of us stay dry on Friday. Everyone stays sunny and dry on Saturday. Sunday starts out sunny, but more clouds still filling in the skies in the afternoon. In the evening, some showers arrive, and they stick around into the morning on next Monday (10/5).
TODAY
Most of us stay cloudy today. Expect some drizzle off and on. The wind is from the east at 5-10.
TONIGHT
It's a repeat of the last few nights: cloudy skies, drizzle, and some fog. The wind is calm.
TOMORROW
After a cloudy, drizzly start, the afternoon sun takes our highs to 80. The wind is from the south at 5-15.
THIS WEEK
It's a humid start to the week. Showers and storms will take advantage of that humidity Tuesday evening, Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning. The rain will be heavy at times overnight on Tuesday. We'll lose the humidity on Wednesday, but it stays cloudy. Some showers arrive Wednesday evening and stick around into Thursday morning, but they'll be light because it won't be humid any more. Then, the air gets much drier as we wrap up the week.
NEXT WEEKEND
Most of the weekend is sunny and dry. Here are the two exceptions: a spot or two gets a quick sprinkle Friday afternoon and a few showers arrive late in the day on Sunday. But, it sure will feel like fall next weekend and next week! Look at this temperature trend: we go from summer to fall.
