Rain is riding up from the south, which is why it's so cloudy today. The Philly area has lunchtime and evening showers. In the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Poconos, you'll see showers by dinnertime. Expect a few showers tonight and more fog.
After a foggy start to your Monday morning, we'll have showers off and on. Most of those showers will happen in the morning. While there are still showers in the afternoon, there will be fewer showers than in the morning.
On Tuesday, we'll have a few showers only in the morning. Then, it's dry in the afternoon. While you'll see some breaks of afternoon sun, overall, it's a cloudier afternoon.
On Wednesday, we start out sunny. In the afternoon, we turn cloudy. Showers arrive Wednesday night as a big area of rain rides up the coast.
Thursday is a washout! The rain will be heavy at times.
The steadier rain will taper off to showers Thursday night, and we'll have a few showers linger Friday morning. Then, it's sunnier by Friday evening.
The holiday weekend is sunny and dry. Head's up: Halloween night, we change the clocks back and return to Standard Time.
All week and through next weekend, highs hang out in the 50s.
