We continue to track the showers, and you can too with our interactive radar. The fog returns tonight, and it, along with drizzle, will linger through the morning on Monday.
Otherwise, we'll have a few showers throughout the day, and it'll feel pretty chilly in the 50s.
On Tuesday, we stand to see just a stray shower in the morning. In the afternoon, we're dry. We'll even see a few breaks of sun between those thicker, grey clouds.
We start Wednesday with sun, but we turn cloudy in the afternoon as a soaker approaches us.
It's a washout on Thursday. The rain will even be heavy at times.
On Friday, we'll start the day with a lingering shower for a spot or two. Then, sun breaks through the clouds for the afternoon.
Enjoy a sunny and dry weekend, next weekend. Highs will be in the 50s.
Head's up: Halloween night we turn back the clouds. This means you'll see the sunrise at 6:32 AM next Sunday.
