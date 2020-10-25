SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Foggy. A Few Showers. Low: 45.

TOMORROW: Morning Fog & Drizzle.  A Few Showers. High: 59.

TUESDAY: A Few Morning Showers.  A Few Breaks Of Sun In The Afternoon.  High: 56.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

We continue to track the showers, and you can too with our interactive radar.  The fog returns tonight, and it, along with drizzle, will linger through the morning on Monday. 

Otherwise, we'll have a few showers throughout the day, and it'll feel pretty chilly in the 50s.

On Tuesday, we stand to see just a stray shower in the morning.  In the afternoon, we're dry.  We'll even see a few breaks of sun between those thicker, grey clouds.

We start Wednesday with sun, but we turn cloudy in the afternoon as a soaker approaches us.

It's a washout on Thursday.  The rain will even be heavy at times.

On Friday, we'll start the day with a lingering shower for a spot or two.  Then, sun breaks through the clouds for the afternoon.

Enjoy a sunny and dry weekend, next weekend.  Highs will be in the 50s.

Head's up: Halloween night we turn back the clouds.  This means you'll see the sunrise at 6:32 AM next Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

 

TONIGHT

Tonight 1025

The fog and drizzle returns.

TOMORROW

10 26 weather

It'll feel pretty chilly under those cloudy skies.

A LOOK AHEAD

mid week 10 27

We dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay dry Wednesday day.  Showers arrive Wednesday night, and it's a washout on Thursday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day 10 25

After wet weather for much of the week, we dry out just in time for the weekend.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

