We get today's hot weather because our airflow comes up from the south. As our air comes up from the south, it brings the South’s hot weather in it. After a few showers and storms pop up this afternoon and evening, the showers and storms will become a bit more numerous overnight as a weak cold front crosses. The front is week because it only knocks back our Wednesday highs a few degrees. In the afternoon, we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms will have heavy rain. Most of these storms in the afternoon and evening will be south of the Poconos. This happens because that weak front stalls out near Philadelphia. Fronts serve as a focus point for storms to pop up, so many will pop up around this region.
On Thursday and Friday, we’ll have more pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms because it’s still so humid. We have to wait until the weekend for a drop in humidity.
While it will still feel a bit humid this weekend, it will not feel nearly as bad. It’s also drier this weekend. The storms take a break for much of this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure to our northeast that slowly moves toward us. In fact, that’ll keep the storms away until a cold front sparks storms across our area next Tuesday.
TODAY
Today, the 90s return for much of NJ and eastern PA. Parts of the Poconos will fall just shy of the 90s. Expect a few thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon and evening in a few spots, thanks to the humid air.
TONIGHT
It's the annual meteor shower. 11 PM is the best time to go out. Look toward the northeast. There will some clouds in the sky then, but fewer clouds than later in the night. Plus, there will be a shower and storm around later in the night, particularly in the Poconos. Because of the all humidity and from some of the leftover moisture in the air from the storms, there will be some fog again toward daybreak.
WEDNESDAY
Thanks to a weak cold front that crosses tonight, our highs nose down a touch. Look for highs in the mid 80s in the Poconos, upper 80s in the Lehigh Valley and northern NJ, and around 90 for spots south of I-78 like Trenton, Pottstown, and Reading. We're warmer south of I-78 because the front stalls out near Philly. To feel the effects of any front, weak or not, you need the front to pass to your south. So, it stays warmer around Philly. Also, spots south of I-78 will see a lot more storms in the afternoon and evening because the stalled out front will help them pop up. Some of these storms will have heavy rain. Some will be capable of dropping 1-2", which will cause flash flooding.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
With the air just as humid, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Some of them will have heavy rain as well, so we'll be on the lookout for flash flooding. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s.
WEEKEND
Outside of a quick shower or storm in a spot Saturday afternoon, we'll have a much dry weekend. Enjoy the drier and less humid weather with more seasonal highs in the low 80s. Storms don't return until next Tuesday afternoon.