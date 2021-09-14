After a gusty round of showers and storms Monday night, especially north of the Interstate 78 corridor, Tuesday provided a welcome break with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. You also may have noticed a milkiness to the sky on Tuesday, and that would be from the wildfire smoke out west which caught a ride across the country and made it all the way to the East Coast. As a cold front slides through later Wednesday into Thursday, not only will it bring another round of showers and storms focused on Wednesday evening, but also help to clear out the smoke. There lies some uncertainty in the long range forecast later this week as we will be watching a coastal low develop offshore. Exactly how close to the coast it travels will determine rain chances, cloud cover and beach impacts Friday and possibly into the weekend. For now, we'll leave a low chance for a shower or storm in the forecast for Friday and keep the weekend mostly dry, but stay tuned in the days ahead as we fine tune.
TONIGHT
Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with a low chance for a spotty shower to develop, but most backyards should remain rain-free. The summer pattern will continue tonight also as low temperatures will only take a quick dip into the upper 60s overnight. The mugginess isn't going anywhere either, sorry fall-lovers.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
A cold front will slide through later Wednesday and Wednesday night, providing our best chance of a shower or thunderstorm for the next several days. However, most of the day Wednesday will remain rather dry until later in the afternoon when the front will approach eastern PA. There is also a risk for severe storms during that timeframe with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning. The best chance for severe storms will be Wednesday evening, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley as storms should weaken Wednesday night as they come south and east. So the areas hit hardest Monday night will be the most likely to see severe weather Wednesday evening as well. A south to southwest wind flow ahead of the front should help lead to highs in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values around or above 90 degrees. There may be a few lingering showers early Thursday before skies start to break up by the afternoon. Behind the front, we'll get some relief temperature-wise as highs dial back to the upper 70s. However, the summery humidity isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
We'll then watch some moisture that will try to sneak up the East Coast in association with a coastal low pressure system on Friday and Saturday, but much uncertainty remains with regards to just how strong this low ends up being, and just how close to the coast it ends up being as well. For now, we’ll be more optimistic and call for some sun Friday and Saturday with just a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm and the low far enough off the coast to limit impacts. We'll keep a close eye on this in case it trends closer to the coast. It looks warm and humid, unseasonably so for mid-September, right through the weekend and perhaps beyond.
