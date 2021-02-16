After a bout with some freezing rain and rain last night, we were treated to a rare February thaw on Tuesday. While short-lived, it was nice to see some sunshine and 40-something-degree temperatures team up to melt some of our persistent snowpack, which has now been on the ground for more than two weeks. Don’t expect much more melting this week, as incoming cold actually allows for a quick refreeze tonight as temps drop into the teens. While the sunshine returns tomorrow, the milder air will not, replaced by highs closer to 30 degrees on a cold but dry Wednesday. And true to this February’s theme of a storm every few days, yet another winter storm is still on track to arrive Thursday and last into Friday. This one will be colder than its predecessor, which means accumulating snow is expected throughout the entire area starting Thursday morning. While there could be some mixing issues with sleet and freezing rain towards the Delaware Valley and the shore, a plowable snow is likely for most of us with travel impacts expected to wrap up the week. We’ll dry out for the weekend, as another shot of cold air settles in for Saturday and Sunday, followed by yet another opportunity for snow early next week on Monday. In case you’re counting, there are 32 long days until spring arrives.
TONIGHT
After our brief thaw, cold comes rushing back tonight thanks to a brisk northwest breeze under partly cloudy skies. Expect lows to drop into the upper teens, which means any wet and untreated surfaces from the daytime melting will refreeze overnight. Watch for black ice during your morning commute!
WEDNESDAY
It’s a much colder day than Tuesday, but still a dry one with sunshine giving way to some clouds later in the day. Winds will be light, but it will be cold with highs only around 30 degrees despite the sunshine. Don’t expect much melting as a result. Clouds thicken overnight with some snow developing around daybreak Thursday morning.
THURSDAY
Ready or not…here comes our next winter storm. Expect snow to develop early in the morning and become steady through the morning to first part of the afternoon, when a good thump of accumulations are expected. Late in the day, the snow will become lighter and more intermittent, and may mix with some sleet and freezing rain, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Mixing is most likely from the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore, with a light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected into Thursday night as well, but more of an on-again ,off-again lighter variety.
FRIDAY
Our storm will likely linger longer than first expected and now into Friday, with clouds and some occasional light snow, perhaps mixed with freezing rain and sleet closer to the shore. Any snow should be light and especially the first half of the day, with a gradual drying trend later on our Friday, although the clouds will remain in place. Total accumulations look to be around 5-9” for much of the area, with 2-5” south and east of Interstate 95 where mixing is more prevalent.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time all month, an entire February weekend looks dry with a good deal of sunshine, but with fairly cold temperatures as well. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk and chilly breeze and highs only around freezing, then partly sunny skies with lighter winds on Sunday but highs only in the mid 30s. Another chance of snow may follow early next week, with another round of snow possible on Monday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: