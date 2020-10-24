A cold front passes over us today, which is why we have cloudier skies for the first half of our day. It also brings a shower to a spot or two between lunchtime and dinnertime. By dinnertime, the sunny skies return for everyone as drier air rolls in behind the cold front.
With clear skies tonight, we'll have our coldest night in a week. Look for lows in the 30s! There will be no fog.
After a beautiful sunrise at 7:23 A.M. Sunday morning, you'll notice more clouds in the sky by the end of the morning. We're cloudy in the afternoon as showers arrive in the Philly area around dinnertime. The rest of us will see showers Sunday night. The fog and drizzle returns overnight, and that's how we start our Monday.
On Monday, we'll have a few showers off and on. On Tuesday, we'll have rounds of rain for the first half of the day, then it's drier late afternoon and in the evening. On Wednesday, there will be a leftover shower for a spot or two in the morning before the skies get sunnier in the evening. On Thursday, we start our sunny, but then it gets cloudy. We'll have some showers Thursday evening, Thursday night, and Friday morning. Then, the sun returns for Friday afternoon and the weekend.
Next weekend the skies are mostly sunny on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs are in the 50s. Saturday is Halloween and we change the clouds Halloween night. So, enjoy an extra hour of sleep on Sunday.
