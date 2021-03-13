Tonight, we move the clocks ahead. This means sunrise is now at 7:15 AM and sunset is at 7:08 PM.
If you're outside on Sunday, you'll enjoy the sunny skies, but you won't be liking the wind. It'll be blowing at 15-25 mph. Gusts will be over 30 mph.
The wind continues Sunday night and Monday morning. Then, the wind is gone Monday afternoon.
Now, the wind will pull down colder air. So, we go from 50 on Sunday to 40 on Monday.
The 40s continue on Tuesday under cloudy skies. While most of us stay dry, a few spots in the mountains will see flurries. South of the Poconos and south of Schuylkill County, a few spots will see sprinkles.
We sneak back up to the 50s under cloudy skies on Wednesday. Then, you'll see showers off and on on Thursday as a cold front moves toward us.
We'll stay ahead of that cold front on Thursday to grab one more day in the 50s.
The 40s return on Friday along with the sunny skies.
The sunny skies stick around for all of next weekend. The 40s are back on Saturday and the 50s are back on Sunday.
By the way, Saturday is the first day of spring.
TONIGHT
SUNDAY
MONDAY
MIDWEEK
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: