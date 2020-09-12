Wow! It sure feels comfortable outside today because of that low humidity. Enjoy it today because it gets a touch humid tomorrow afternoon. Today, you'll see more sun in the sky if you live north of I-78. So, we're talking the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and Warren County. If you're south of I-78, so Hunterdon County, Berks County, and the Philly area, you see more clouds in the sky today, particularly this afternoon. Then, you'll be overcast by the evening.
The skies turn cloudy for the rest of us overnight, and there will be some spotty drizzle. This is all because of our air coming in from the east. When air sails over the ocean and into our skies, it brings cloudy skies and drizzle. Expect some fog tonight, too.
On Sunday, we keep the clouds in the sky, and there will be some spotty drizzle, particularly in the morning. It starts getting a little humid in the afternoon, and a spot or two will see a shower or thunderstorm pop up a few hours after sunset as a weak cold front crosses. This cold front takes away the humidity, and it sets us up for a beautiful week ahead.
Enjoy 70s and a lot of sunshine the workweek. Monday is a breezy. Then, on Tuesday, the Poconos get stuck in the 60s! The rest of us get low 70s.
We're tracking another weak cold front that will bring a shower or storm late Thursday into Friday morning, but that front sets us up for a sunny and dry weekend next weekend.
TODAY
You'll notice more clouds in the sky in southern PA and NJ today. Eventually, the skies turn cloudy around the Philly area, and then the clouds start moving north. Enjoy a pleasant feeling day with highs in the low 70s, low humidity, and light breeze from the east at 5 to 15 MPH.
TONIGHT
Everyone gets the overcast now. You'll even see some drizzle from the clouds. Look out for some fog in a few spots. The wind is calm. The cloudier skies stop the temperatures from going too far. Look for lows in the upper 50s.
TOMORROW
It's a pretty grey-looking day. We'll have some spotty drizzle still in the morning, but it gets drier in the afternoon. But, it also gets more humid in the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 70s. After sunset (7:15 PM), a few showers and storms will pop up in just a spot or two. Most communities stay dry all night.
THIS WEEK
We've got a pretty dry week ahead. Outside of a few showers and storms for only a spot or two Thursday evening into Friday morning, there's not much to talk about. Enjoy the sunny skies, highs in the 70s, and low humidity! That weather continues next weekend, too!
TRACK THE WEATHER: