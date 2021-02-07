For snowfall totals, check out the video forecast above.
Tonight, it gets really chilly as the skies clear. We're talking mid to low teens.
So, sidewalks, driveways, and roads will get icy in spots. Be careful in the morning if you're walking or driving.
We're staying cold on Monday with highs in the 20s under partly sunny skies.
On Tuesday, we're tracking more snow! Schuylkill County, the Poconos, the Lehigh Valley, and Berks County will see a coating-2", with the high end of that range going to the Poconos.
The snow happens during the morning commute. South of Reading and south of the Lehigh Valley, we'll see just rain. The rain and snow ends at lunchtime. The Tuesday evening commute is dry.
We're dry during the day on Wednesday. Then, more snow arrives Wednesday night. We'll have rounds of snow on Thursday, and it'll wrap on Friday.
Now, we still need time to pinpoint all the details on the Wednesday night-midday Friday snowstorm. In the meantime, let's pencil down plowable snow Thursday.
Then, we're tracking another snowstorm for the weekend. Too early to tell if we get it or when it happens this upcoming weekend.
Count on us to keep updated about Thursday and next weekend.
