We'll keep some clouds in the sky throughout the day, so it's partly sunny for Wednesday. It'll also be a little breezy.
Tonight, we turn cloudy as freezing rain and regular rain approaches us.
Freezing rain arrives in the Poconos and Schuylkill County by midnight. Freezing rain causes a glaze of ice on trees, sidewalks, and roads.
By 2 a.m., the freezing rain will make it into parts of the Berks County and the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley, particularly the northern parts of Lehigh, Northampton, and Warren counties.
In the southern ends of those counties, you will not see ice.
So, Reading and the big cities in the Lehigh Valley like Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton, just get regular rain. Same goes for anyone south of those spots.
The showers wrap up around sunrise on Thursday, except for the Philly area and parts of Bucks and Montgomery counties. The rain wraps up by lunchtime in those spots.
Later in the afternoon, closer to sunset on Thursday, we'll see some sun.
The skies clear Thursday night to ring in the New Year, which leads to our temperatures dropping into the mid 20s.
This sets us up for more freezing rain on Friday.
We're dry all Friday morning to kick off 2021, then, some freezing rain and sleet arrives at lunchtime.
The freezing rain will cause a glaze of ice in Berks and Schuylkill counties, the Poconos, and the Lehigh Valley.
Then, everything switches over to plain rain by dinnertime.
South of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley is just plain rain all Friday afternoon.
We'll have scattered showers Friday night, and the showers end at sunrise on Saturday. Then, you'll see some sun Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, we'll have cloudy skies and a few showers.
Sunny skies return Monday, and they stick around for much of next week.
