Track the spotty freezing rain and spotty snow this afternoon with the 69 News Weather App. You'll have interactive radar, pinpointed to your location, right in your hand.
While only a handful of spots get the freezing rain this afternoon and tonight, take it seriously if you get it.
Freezing rain causes a glaze of ice, and it makes driving or walking dangerous.
Check the 69 News Weather App's interactive radar before you head out this afternoon and evening. If you see pink near you or moving toward you, I highly recommend rescheduling your plans.
The spotty snow will be off and on in the Poconos, northern Lehigh Valley (north of the big cities), and north of Reading this afternoon and evening. The snow will amount to a bit more than coating, but less than a half of an inch, for the spots that see it.
The spotty freezing rain and snow ends by 2 AM.
We're dry on Sunday.
Then, we're tracking more spotty freezing rain and spotty snow Monday afternoon.
Then, we'll have a brief break from ice forming in spots and from the snow Monday evening around rush hour.
After dinnertime, the freezing rain will become widespread and everyone will see ice pileup Monday night.
It'll still be icy Tuesday morning during rush hour. Then, the freezing rain changes to plain rain later in the morning as warmer air comes up from the south. The rain wraps up before dinnertime on Tuesday. It will not be icy for the evening commute on Tuesday.
We catch our breath on Wednesday with a sunny sky. Head out in the evening to see Mars next to the crescent moon.
NASA also lands on Mars Thursday! An all-terrain vehicle and a small drone helicopter are on the way there as we speak. They've been on a six-month journey.
On Thursday, we'll see more spotty freezing rain in the afternoon and evening, which will cause icy spots for the evening commute. Then, the freezing rain switches over to plain rain early Thursday night as warmer air comes up from the south again. We'll have just plain rain later Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday.
Next weekend is dry. We're sunny next Saturday and partly sunny next Sunday.
All week, please keep checking our updated weather forecasts so you can stay in the know about the latest details on the icy weather. We'll keep everything updated right here on WFMZ.com, on our 69 News Weather App, on our 24-hour weather channel--69.2, and on WFMZ news. You can count on us to keep you ahead of the weather.
