After our recent extended bout of heat took a day off Friday as highs returned to seasonable levels in the mid 80s, the heat came right back Saturday as highs climbed back to around 90 degrees. Fortunately, dew points Saturday were not that high in the 50s to around 60 degrees, so the heat index was the same as the actual air temperature. Heat and humidity typically never stays away too long this time of year, and it will continue to build for the remainder of the weekend. Saturday was our pick day for the weekend as the daytime was dry along with sunshine gradually mixing with clouds. An area of low pressure to our south and west tracking northward towards the Great Lakes will send a warm front our way tonight into Sunday morning, leading to the return of some showers and thunderstorms. It's followed by an incoming cold front, allowing the shower and thunderstorm activity to continue on and off for most of the day Sunday while those humidity levels we mentioned creep back up. On the heels of that front, sliding through Sunday night, is the arrival of Isaias...a tropical system that gained hurricane status Thursday. Isaias's current track hugs the Eastern Seaboard, putting our area in the cone of uncertainty come Tuesday. While it's track is certainly not set in stone, and while it will likely weaken as it moves northward near land, it will still threaten those it grazes with periods of heavy rain.
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure between Kentucky and Indiana will track northeastward across Ohio overnight, eventually reaching the western part of Lake Erie by dawn on Sunday. As this low tracks northeastward, it will push a warm front from southwest to northeast into our area bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms tonight, especially well after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. With the arrival of the warm front will also come more sticky air, and this will keep lows from dropping below 70 degrees overnight. Other than the chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight, look for skies to turn out mostly cloudy.
SUNDAY
Our aforementioned low pressure system will continue its journey northeastward across the St. Lawrence River Valley Sunday, pushing the aforementioned warm front to our north as well. As a result, the region will end up in a warm sector with hot afternoon highs around 90 degrees and dew points back to the oppressive 70 degree mark. The morning will likely start rather cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms from the nighttime hanging around. Then, look for a bit of a lull in the action midday into the early afternoon as clouds break for some sunshine. The heat and humidity will build up instability in the atmosphere, and a cold front will then approach from our west likely firing back up some additional showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening. A couple of these storms will have the potential to produce strong winds, heavy downpours, and even some hail.
SUNDAY NIGHT
A shower or gusty thunderstorm chance will remain Sunday night, mainly before midnight, as our aforementioned cold front crosses the region. Look for quieter and drier times after midnight as our cold front slowly moves off to our east and skies turn out partly cloudy. Some areas of fog will be possible after midnight as well, certainly in any location that received rainfall. It will be another sticky night with lows only around 70 degrees.
MONDAY
While a good chunk of Monday appears to be dry under partly sunny skies, another cold front will be approaching from our west late in the day. With dew points staying rather high well into the 60s, there will be enough fuel available for the approach of the front to perhaps touch off a few showers or a thunderstorm later in the afternoon into the evening. High temperatures should fall back closer to seasonable levels mostly in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY
Monday’s cold front approaching from the west will stall near the region for Tuesday while Isaias heads up the Mid-Atlantic coast. The influx of tropical moisture from Isaias interacting with the stalled front to our west will bring the possibility of tropical downpours. At least a couple inches of rain seem in the cards right now for a good chunk of the region based on the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track. At least some minor flooding is certainly a possibility, although the relatively quick movement of Isaias should limit the coverage and concerns overall. Of course, any changes in Isaias’s track could greatly impact how much rain we see, so stay tuned for further updates. With plenty of clouds and damp weather expected Tuesday, look for highs to only reach the low 80s.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
Isaias will be departing to our north across New England for Wednesday meaning the region will return to drier and sunnier times, although not entirely rain-free. The pesky cold front that was to our west on Tuesday and interacting with Isaias will still be close enough to our east on Wednesday to keep a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the forecast. Bottom line though is that a good portion of Wednesday should be dry with partial sunshine and highs staying around seasonable levels in the mid 80s. Humidity will remain high however. High pressure looks to return for Thursday leading to dry weather with a drop in humidity values and a fair amount of sunshine. Highs also should stay close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s.