Track Monday's rain hour-by-hour with the slide show above.
The rain arrives during the morning commute, so between 6 and 9 a.m.
Later in the morning, the rain will be steady and heavy. It'll also pretty windy on Monday, so the rain will be blowing sideways.
The steady, heavy rain will break up into scattered showers after lunchtime.
There will still be areas of heavy rain with these showers in the late afternoon and early evening.
During the evening rush hour, the showers and pockets of heavy rain will become fewer and fewer.
The rain wraps up toward the end of rush hour.
By 7 or 8 p.m. on Monday, we're done with the rain.
We'll see close to an inch of rain by the end of the day.
The rain ends with a cold front Monday night, so it gets pretty chilly on Tuesday.