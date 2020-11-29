Tonight, the skies turn cloudy. Our low will happen around midnight just before the clouds thicken. Once we get a lot of clouds in the sky, our temperature will start going up a bit because clouds send heat back to the ground at night. So, we'll be in the mid 40s around sunrise (7:05 a.m.) on Monday, not that we'll see any sun on Monday.
During the day, clouds keep us chilly because they're blocking out sunlight. They only warm us up at night. So, even though we get to 61 on Monday, it'll feel like 50 between the cloudy skies, the wind, and the rain.
Here's an hour-by-hour look at the rain, so you can track it and plan your day.
The rain arrives during the morning commute, so between 6 and 9 a.m.
Later in the morning, the rain will be steady and heavy.
The steady, heavy rain will break up into scattered showers after lunchtime.
There will still be spots of heavy rain with these showers in the late afternoon and early evening.
Additionally, a line of thunderstorms crosses over us between 3 and 6 P.M. from west to east. The heavy rain with this line of storms will also have strong, gusty winds.
During the evening rush hour, the showers and pockets of heavy rain will become fewer and fewer, particularly after that line of storm crosses over you.
The rain wraps up toward the end of rush hour.
By 7 or 8 p.m. on Monday, we're done with the rain.
We'll see close to an inch of rain by the end of the day.
Track the rain tomorrow with our newly upgraded interactive radar. This radar is also on our 69 News weather app.
The rain ends with a cold front, so it gets chilly on Tuesday.
Highs are in the 40s, but the wind chill will make it feel in the 30s. The same goes for Wednesday. There's no wind on Thursday, so it's just plain cold in the 40s.
On Tuesday, you'll see more clouds than sun. While a spot or two will get a shower in the afternoon, most of us stay dry. Then, it's dry through Friday.
Highs stay in the 40s for the first two weeks of December, except for Saturday.
Saturday's another soaker like Monday. Even though highs reach the 50s, it'll feel as if it were in the 40s, just as how it'll feel near 50 on Monday despite being at 61.
Next Sunday is dry, but chilly in the 40s.
