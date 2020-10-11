The leftovers from Hurricane Delta are on the way. Today, we spend most of the day dry. A few showers pop up around dinnertime. Then, the steady rain arrives between 7 PM and 12 AM, first in the Philly area and last in the Poconos as it moves from south to north.
Toward daybreak, the rain gets heavy. Expect pockets of heavy rain in places for the morning commute. After heavy, steady rain in the morning, we start getting some breaks in the rain in the afternoon.
The scatted showers become fewer and fewer around dinnertime, and there will be only a few spotty showers left after sunset. We stand to see only a leftover shower or two after midnight.
So, expect cloudy skies and a passing shower Tuesday morning, then sunshine returns in the afternoon.
Overall, we'll get 1-2" of rain. If you happen to keep getting pockets of heavy rain, you'll get 2-3".
The sunny skies stick around on Wednesday and Thursday, and so do highs in the 70s.
While a cold front brings a few showers Thursday night and Friday morning, it also brings back more seasonal highs in the low 60s as we wrap up the week.
Next weekend will be sunny, dry, and cool!
