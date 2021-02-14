We're dry and cloudy tonight.
Then, we're tracking some very isolated and very spotty freezing rain Monday afternoon. This will cause a glaze of ice on roads and sidewalks for the few places that get it Monday afternoon.
Highs will be at or below freezing on Monday.
Later in the evening, after rush hour, more places will start to see the icy weather.
The freezing rain will be widespread Monday night, and it will last for hours. So, it'll be pretty icy Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The freezing rain ends Tuesday morning during rush hour, but it'll still be an icy commute because of all the ice we got over the night.
You can track the icy weather with our interactive radar. The 69News Weather App pinpoints radar right to your location.
We're dry Tuesday afternoon, and we'll even see some sun toward sunset.
We'll get sunny skies back on Wednesday.
Take advantage of the clearer skies Wednesday evening by heading out to see Mars next to the crescent moon.
On Thursday, an all-terrain vehicle and a small drone helicopter land on Mars. This will be the first time something flies on Mars, and NASA is hoping the rover will help answer once and for all, was there life on Mars? The rover will be searching for ancient fossils in a dried up lake.
Back here at home on Thursday, we'll see more snow in the morning for a few hours. Then, it'll switch over to some spotty freezing rain to cause some ice on top of the snow.
Then, the freezing rain switches over to plain rain Thursday by dinnertime.
After that, we'll have just plain rain Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures get into the 40s for the first time in two weeks.
But, the rain ends with a cold front, so the upcoming weekend is chilly.
Look for sunny skies and highs in the 30s this upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THURSDAY NIGHT
FRIDAY
NEXT WEEKEND
A LOOK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: