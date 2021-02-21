Enjoy the sunny, blue skies on your Sunday. Despite being only a few degrees above freezing, the sun will still beat down on icicles and help melt some of them. This will lead to some falling icicles this afternoon, so be careful as you walk in doorways.
Tonight, we turn cloudy.
On Monday, we're tracking more snow--but only for part of our area.
For Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg, and everywhere south, you just see rain.
We'll see snow north of Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Phillipsburg.
There will be a sharp cutoff between rain and snow with this storm.
Your morning commute is dry on Monday. The rain and snow will arrive first in Berks and Schuylkill Counties around 10 AM and arrive last in New Jersey around 1 PM.
We'll see the rain and snow for a few hours midday. The rain and snow ends between 3 and 5 PM.
Spots that get the snow will see 1 to 3", with the higher end of that range going to parts of the Poconos and Schuylkill County.
On Tuesday, we're partly sunny and windy. The west wind helps to dry us out and take us into the the low 40s, which is average for this time of year. The 40s stick around for a few days.
We're sunny all day on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, a weak cold passes over us with some clouds and a few showers.
Sun returns Thursday afternoon, and it sticks around for the rest of the week. But the cold front will lead to highs in the 30s on Friday and next Saturday.
Then, we're getting close to 50 next Sunday as warmer air comes up from the south with rain.
