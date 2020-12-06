Your Sunday was really chilly, and it's pretty cold tonight as we drop down to the mid 20s. At least there won't be a wind chill.
On Monday, the skies are partly sunny and it's not windy for a change.
At dinnertime on Monday, step out and take advantage of the mostly clear skies. You'll be able to watch the International Space Station fly over you. There's also something cool to see with Jupiter and Saturn.
On Tuesday morning, we'll have a low of 20 with clear skies and light wind.
Enjoy the sunny skies on Tuesday. They continue for the rest of the week ahead. We're also in the 40s through Wednesday. Then, we close out the week in the 50s beginning on Thursday.
We're tracking a rainy Sunday on December 13, so next weekend. This is unfortunate because there is a really good meteor shower Sunday night. We have a shot at the skies clearing out, but don't bet on it. Sunday's rain ends with a cold front, so it gets chilly again next week.
