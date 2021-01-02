This morning, we saw a coating to an inch of snow across the region, with many spots getting close to an inch.
Showers and more continues to develop across our area for the next few hours.
You'll see snow in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County (like Hamburg), and in the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley (like the Slate Belt) in the afternoon. Everyone else sees rain.
Lehigh Valley's big cities (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg) and Reading will only see rain this afternoon and evening.
The snow in and around the Poconos continues this evening. The showers continue in much of Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, Bucks and Montgomery Counties, and the Philadelphia suburbs.
Now, between 10 PM and 12 AM, rain will become snow across all of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. This happens right as the storm ends. It will bring a little over a dusting to the spots who just saw all rain all afternoon and evening.
Then, everything wraps up just after midnight.
The Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and the northern Lehigh Valley will see a close to 2".
We have much quieter weather on Monday. The skies stay cloudy all morning. In the afternoon, we'll get some sun.
The rest of the week is dry, but chilly. Highs are near 40 all week.
