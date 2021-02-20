We've seen some spotty flurries and bursts of snow in parts of our area this afternoon. It's actually lake effect, and it's coming down from Lake Ontario.
We'll stop the snow around 7 PM because that's when the wind stops. The wind is a big reason why we're getting that lake effect.
By 9 PM, we'll have clear skies. Then, it gets cold. We're all dropping down into the teens.
Enjoy the blue skies all day on Sunday. We're sunny and not windy with highs in the mid 30s.
On Monday, we're tracking more snow--but only for part of our area. We'll see snow north of Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Phillipsburg. In the big cities and south of Reading and south of the Lehigh Valley, you'll just see rain.
The rain and snow for the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Lehigh Valley, and north of Reading will start midday. It will linger into the evening commute.
Spots that get the snow will see 1 to 3", with the higher end of that range going to parts of the Poconos and Schuylkill County.
We start out sunny in the morning on Tuesday. Then, we get cloudier in the afternoon, and we'll see some more spotty flurries.
On Tuesday, we make it into the low 40s, which is average for this time of the year, and the 40s stick around for a few days.
We're sunny on Wednesday.
Thursday morning, a weak cold passes over us with clouds and a few showers. Sun returns Thursday afternoon, and it sticks around Friday and next Saturday. But the cold front will lead to highs in the 30s on Friday and next Saturday.
