Expect some spotty flurries and bursts of snow this afternoon and evening. If you get one of those snow bursts, you'll get a dusting.
A few hours after sunset, the wind will stop and the hit or miss flurries and snow bursts stop. Then, the skies clear and we drop into the teens for the coldest night in your 7-day forecast.
We're sunny and not windy on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.
On Monday, we're tracking more snow--but only for part of our area. We'll see snow north of Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Phillipsburg. In the big cities and south of Reading and south of the Lehigh Valley, you'll just see rain.
The rain and snow for the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Lehigh Valley, and north of Reading will start midday. It will linger into the evening commute.
Spots that get the snow will see a coating to 2".
We start out sunny in the morning on Tuesday. Then, we get cloudier in the afternoon, and we'll see some more spotty flurries.
On Tuesday, we make it into the low 40s, which is average for this time of the year, and the 40s stick around through Thursday. A weak cold front passing over us on Thursday leads to 30s on Friday and next Saturday.
We'll have dry weather Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday.
