SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy.  Low: 31.

TOMORROW:  Cloudy.  Afternoon Showers.  Snow In The Poconos: Coating-2".  High: 37.

MONDAY: Becoming Partly Sunny.  High: 40.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Under the cloudier skies, we drop to the low 30s tonight.

The clouds stick around all day on Sunday, and eventually, we'll get some rain and snow from those clouds.

We're dry Sunday morning.

Then, rain and snow arrive between noon and 3 PM.

You'll see snow in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and in the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley in the afternoon.  Everyone else sees rain.

After dinnertime, snow will fall in the Lehigh Valley's big cities (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg) for about two hours.  At the most, it'll make some slush on the roads. 

This is the picture at 8 PM.

Then, it's back to rain for those big cities by 9 PM.

While rain will take over the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County in the late evening, the snow continues in Schuylkill County and the Poconos through the late evening.  Everyone else will just be seeing rain.

The rain and snow end between 10 PM and 12 AM.

The Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and the northern Lehigh Valley will see a Coating-2".

On Monday, the skies turn partly sunny.

The rest of the week ahead is dry, but chilly.  Highs are near 40 all week. 

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it'll be windy, which add an extra chill to the air.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

A LOOK AHEAD

THE WEEK AHEAD

