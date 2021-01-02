This morning, we'll have a few showers. If you happen to get one of these showers, be prepared for that to cause ice.
Over the night, temperatures dropped into the upper 20s. This made the ground cold enough that when rain hits it, it can freeze into a glaze of ice. Only a few spots see a shower this morning.
The spotty showers end by 10 AM.
After a break from the showers, showers and snow move in between noon and 3 PM.
You'll see snow in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County (like Hamburg), and in the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley (like the Slate Belt) in the afternoon. Everyone else sees rain.
Lehigh Valley's big cities (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg) and Reading will only see rain this afternoon and evening.
The snow in and around the Poconos continues this evening. The showers continue in much of Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, Bucks and Montgomery Counties, and the Philadelphia suburbs.
The rain and snow end between 10 PM and 12 AM.
The Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and the northern Lehigh Valley will see a Coating-2". The higher end of those totals goes to Monroe County. Pike County will get 2-4".
On Monday, the skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon.
The rest of the week ahead is dry, but chilly. Highs are near 40 all week.
