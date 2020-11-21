Today, the skies turn cloudy. While most of us stay dry, a few spots will see a shower. It'll be chilly underneath those clouds this afternoon. Look for highs in the mid 50s.
We stay cloudy tonight, and it's cloudy all Sunday. Sunday afternoon, we'll all see some scattered showers. The showers stick around Sunday night and wrap up around sunrise (7 AM) on Monday. By Monday afternoon, the sunny skies will be back, but it will be breezy.
Highs are in the 50s all week next week.
Enjoy the mostly sunny skies all day on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, we start out sunny, but it gets cloudy in the afternoon. Showers arrive late in the afternoon, and they stick around through Thanksgiving morning.
We'll dry out Thursday afternoon with a few breaks of sun. Then, it's partly sunny on Friday and mostly sunny next Saturday. We'll see some showers late in the day next Sunday (November 29).
