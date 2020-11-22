Your Thanksgiving Week Forecast

SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Spotty Showers.  Low: 54.

MONDAY: Showers & 50s in the Morning.  Sunny & 40s in the Afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny.  Not Windy.  High: 50.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Overnight, the spotty showers become more numerous.  You can track the showers with our interactive radar.

They showers end during the morning commute as a line of showers crosses over us.  A cold front causes that line of scattered showers, so it gets colder after it crosses.

After spending the night and the morning commute in the 50s, we drop into the mid 40s by Monday afternoon as chilly air drops down from the north.  It'll also be windy in the afternoon.

It's not windy on Tuesday, and Tuesday is one of the best looking days of the week.  Enjoy those mostly sunny skies.  While temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the day, we'll sneak up to 50 for an hour late in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, we start out sunny in the morning.  In the afternoon, it gets pretty cloudy, and showers arrive in the evening after sunset.  Those showers continue Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The showers wrap up around lunchtime on Thanksgiving, and we're dry late in the afternoon.

Enjoy another mostly sunny day on Friday because we're tracking showers for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs stick around in the 50s all week, which is typical for this time of year.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT

The off and on light showers continue tonight.

TOMORROW

Even though we'll have temperatures in the 50s around sunrise, our numbers fall throughout the day.  In the afternoon, it'll be chilly with temperatures in the 40s and windy weather.

A LOOK AHEAD

There's no wind on Tuesday, and it's nice and sunny.  It's breezy again on Wednesday, and we get showers in the afternoon.  The showers continue through Thanksgiving morning.

THE WEEK AHEAD

We've got 50s across the 7-day forecast.  The average high is around 50.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

