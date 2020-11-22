Overnight, the spotty showers become more numerous. You can track the showers with our interactive radar.
They showers end during the morning commute as a line of showers crosses over us. A cold front causes that line of scattered showers, so it gets colder after it crosses.
After spending the night and the morning commute in the 50s, we drop into the mid 40s by Monday afternoon as chilly air drops down from the north. It'll also be windy in the afternoon.
It's not windy on Tuesday, and Tuesday is one of the best looking days of the week. Enjoy those mostly sunny skies. While temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the day, we'll sneak up to 50 for an hour late in the afternoon.
On Wednesday, we start out sunny in the morning. In the afternoon, it gets pretty cloudy, and showers arrive in the evening after sunset. Those showers continue Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The showers wrap up around lunchtime on Thanksgiving, and we're dry late in the afternoon.
Enjoy another mostly sunny day on Friday because we're tracking showers for Saturday and Sunday.
Highs stick around in the 50s all week, which is typical for this time of year.
