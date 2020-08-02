Weather Alert

PAC017-077-095-021215- /O.CON.KPHI.TO.W.0008.000000T0000Z-200802T1215Z/ Lehigh PA-Bucks PA-Northampton PA- 752 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 752 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pleasant Valley, or 8 miles southeast of Allentown, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Easton, Bethlehem, Hellertown, Pleasant Valley, Springtown, Old Orchard, Coopersburg and Richlandtown. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 64, and between mile markers 66 and 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && LAT...LON 4047 7536 4055 7543 4066 7527 4049 7516 TIME...MOT...LOC 1152Z 244DEG 14KT 4053 7533 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN $$