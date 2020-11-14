SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Sunny Skies.  High: 51.

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Low: 29.

TOMORROW:  Cloudy.  Afternoon Showers.  Breezy.  High: 56.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny.  Windy.  High: 52.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

The cold weather is back, and it's here to stay for the week ahead. 

We're stuck in the 50s this weekend. Enjoy the sunny skies today because it's cloudy and rainy tomorrow.  Expect the showers between noon and 8 P.M. on Sunday.  It'll also be breezy tomorrow.

It'll stay pretty windy through Wednesday.

The sunnier skies return on Monday, but it's a bit colder because Sunday's showers wrap up with a cold front.  Look for highs in the low 50s on Monday.

It gets even colder for the midday of the week.  We're in the 40s Tuesday through Thursday.  On Tuesday, we'll have some lake effect showers and flurries in the afternoon.  This will also lead to a cloudier afternoon.  It'll be sunnier on Wednesday and Thursday.

Next weekend is sunny and milder.  Highs will be in the 50s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

Today 11 14

It's a sunny and chilly day.

TONIGHT

Tonight 11 14

The skies start out clear.  Then, after midnight, you'll notice some clouds.  By the end of the night, it'll be pretty cloudy.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow 11 15

Expect showers between noon and 8 p.m.

A LOOK AHEAD

3 day 11 15

It's windy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day 11 14

It's a chilly week ahead.  Look at all of that sunshine at the end of the next week.  We stay sunny next weekend.

