The cold weather is back, and it's here to stay for the week ahead.
We're stuck in the 50s this weekend. Enjoy the sunny skies today because it's cloudy and rainy tomorrow. Expect the showers between noon and 8 P.M. on Sunday. It'll also be breezy tomorrow.
It'll stay pretty windy through Wednesday.
The sunnier skies return on Monday, but it's a bit colder because Sunday's showers wrap up with a cold front. Look for highs in the low 50s on Monday.
It gets even colder for the midday of the week. We're in the 40s Tuesday through Thursday. On Tuesday, we'll have some lake effect showers and flurries in the afternoon. This will also lead to a cloudier afternoon. It'll be sunnier on Wednesday and Thursday.
Next weekend is sunny and milder. Highs will be in the 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: