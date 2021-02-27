You didn't think winter was over yet, did you?
We got a healthy dusting of snow over the night.
Today, we'll have drier weather. Showers are back on Sunday. They'll arrive a few hours after sunrise, and we'll keep them for the afternoon.
It's drier Sunday night, but one more batch of showers will sweep over us Monday morning.
Then, it's sunnier, colder, and windier Monday afternoon.
Monday's one of those days where we get our high temperature in the 40s in the morning. Then, we're in the 30s in the afternoon.
Speaking of 30s, that's our high on Tuesday, and it's windy again.
But, Tuesday is super sunny, and we stay sunny for the rest of next week and next weekend.
Highs will be near 50 by the end of next week.
