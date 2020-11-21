We stay cloudy tonight, and it's cloudy all Sunday. Sunday afternoon, we'll all see some scattered showers. The showers stick around Sunday night and wrap up around sunrise (7 AM) on Monday. By Monday afternoon, the sunny skies will be back, but it will be breezy.
Highs are in the 50s for the week ahead.
Enjoy the mostly sunny skies all day on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, we start out sunny, but it gets cloudy in the afternoon. Showers arrive late in the afternoon, and they stick around through Thanksgiving morning. But, they'll be real light and real spotty Thanksgiving morning.
We'll dry out Thursday afternoon with a few breaks of sun. Then, it's mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday. We'll see some showers late in the day next Sunday (November 29).
FYI: NASA launched a new satellite today that will help costal communities plan for more flooding. Pretty interesting if you have a minute.
