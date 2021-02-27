SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy.  Low: 32.

TOMORROW:  Cloudy.  Showers.  High: 44.

MONDAY: Morning Showers.  Sunnier & Colder Afternoon.  Windy.   Afternoon Temperatures: 30s.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Tonight, we stay dry under partly cloudy skies. 

Showers are back on Sunday.  They'll arrive a few hours after sunrise, and we'll keep them for a few hours past lunchtime.  They'll be done by dinnertime.

It's drier Sunday night, but one more batch of showers will sweep over us Monday morning.

Then, it's sunnier, colder, and windier Monday afternoon.

Monday's one of those days where we get our high temperature in the 40s in the morning.  Then, we're in the 30s in the afternoon.

Speaking of 30s, that's our high on Tuesday, and it's windy again. 

But, Tuesday is super sunny, and we stay sunny for the rest of next week and next weekend.

Highs will be near 50 by the end of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

 

TONIGHT

Tonight.png

TOMORROW

Tomorrow.png

MONDAY

Day 2 Forecast.png

A LOOK AHEAD

2020 CSV 3 Day Forecast TEST.png

THE WEEK AHEAD

AM 7 Day Forecast with Interactivity.png

TRACK THE WEATHER:

