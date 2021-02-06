SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Windy.  High: 39.

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy.  Snow After 2 AM.  Low: 22.

TOMORROW:  Snowy Morning.  Snow Ends Around 2 PM.  High: 34.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

We are partly sunny and windy on your Saturday.

Tonight, the wind stops, and we see snow arrive after 2 AM.

Temperatures will be in the low 20s, so the snow will be light, airy, and fluffy.  If you're driving later tonight, that dry, fluffy snow will make the roads particularly slick.

The snow continues all morning on Sunday, and it will be heavy at times.

The snow ends after lunchtime, around 2 PM.

Most of us will see 3-6 inches on Sunday.  The higher end of that range goes to Southern Bucks and Montgomery Counties; Chester and Delaware Counties; and Mercer County. 

Spots near Philadelphia, particularly in New Jersey, will see 6-9".  Most spots in the 6-9" range will be on the lower end of that range.

Parts of the Poconos will see 1-3 inches.  The part of the Poconos the closest to the Lehigh Valley sees the high end of that range.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and warnings for the spots that get the most snow and winter weather advisories for everyone else shaded in the bluish purple.

On Monday, we are sunny and snowfree.

But, snow is back on Tuesday. 

Expect snow Tuesday morning, and it will be snowing during the morning commute.  This snow will be more of a nuisance because we see only a coating to 2". It ends midday, and some spots south of the Lehigh Valley will see that snow end as rain.

We're sunny and snowfree again on Wednesday.

Then, we're tracking another snowstorm! 

It'll snow throughout the day on Thursday, and this snow will be plowable.  That snow ends as a wintry mix and rain late in the day.  We'll keep you updated on that.

DETAILED FORECAST

 

TODAY

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

A LOOK AHEAD

TRACK THE WEATHER:

