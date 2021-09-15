NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 501. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, EASTON, JIM THORPE, READING, AND STROUDSBURG.