It may be mid-September, but it felt more like mid-summer on Wednesday as highs soared into the upper 80s, with high humidity levels driving the heat index past 90 degrees for many of us. That late season heat and humidity, coupled with an approaching cold front, will spark some scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into the first part of Wednesday night. Some storms could be on the strong side, with heavy rain and gusty winds a bigger concern the farther north and west you travel from the Lehigh Valley. Our front will then stall along the East Coast for Thursday and Friday, while a weak coastal low skirts out to sea on the other side of it. Together, it leads to a pair of partly to mostly cloudy and humid days, but not as warm as the past few days have been thanks to more clouds. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible either day, but neither looks to be a washout and the severe storm threat will thankfully no longer be a concern. High pressure will build in over the weekend into early next week, keeping things mainly dry, except perhaps a leftover shower or two on Saturday. Temperatures will inch back above 80 degrees all the while, warmer than our average high, which is the mid to upper 70s, for this time of year.
TONIGHT
A broken line of some showers and gusty thunderstorms will likely be approaching from central Pennsylvania late this afternoon, and those storms will sweep across parts of our area this evening. Since these storms should tend to weaken after dark, areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, where the storms arrive first, will have the highest potential for gusty winds and heavy rain. Showers and storms are possible later in the evening points south and east of the Interstate 78 corridor, but they should be weakening as they slide towards the Delaware Valley and the shore, so there's a lower threat for severe weather. Otherwise, it's a muggy night with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The last two days of the work and school week should both have plenty of clouds, but some sunshine. So let's say partly to mostly cloudy, and as a result of more clouds at times, it won't be as warm as the last few days, with highs settling back into the upper 70s. However, it will remain rather humid, as we're stuck with the muggies for a while longer. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible either day, but each day is likely more dry than wet, just not entirely dry.
SATURDAY
While the first half of the weekend looks mostly dry, just enough moisture may remain for a leftover shower or two popping up on Saturday. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs inching back above 80 degrees. And yes, the humidity remains on the higher side for this time of year.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
With high pressure in charge, this looks to be a a mostly dry stretch, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a continuation of the warm and humid weather pattern of late. Highs will be around 80-85 degrees each day, a good 5 to 7 degrees above our average high for mid-September. We should be able to keep the rain chances at zero during this stretch, a rare and welcome sight
