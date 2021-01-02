We're seeing rain and snow this evening.
You'll see snow continue in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County (like Hamburg), and in the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley (like the Slate Belt). Expect up to 2" by 10 PM.
We see rain everywhere else including the Lehigh Valley's big cities (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg) and Reading.
The snow and rain will end in most spots by 8 PM, and the rain and snow will end everywhere by 10 PM.
There will be fog in spots throughout the rest of the night.
Then, we get much quieter weather.
On Monday, the skies stay cloudy all morning. In the afternoon, we'll get some sun.
The rest of the week is dry, but chilly. Highs are near 40 all week.
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: