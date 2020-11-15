After a dry morning, we're tracking showers for your afternoon. Track the showers down to your street with our interactive radar.
You can switch the interactive radar to future radar by clicking on where it says "past" at the bottom left. You can also see when the showers will be over your county by watching the forecast above.
The showers will be spotty this afternoon. We'll mainly see the shower around dinnertime and right after sunset. That's when we'll get a brief burst of heavy rain as a cold front crosses over us.
Dry air races in behind the cold front to clear the skies, but it stays breezy.
In fact, it's a breezy week ahead. The windy weather sticks around Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
On Monday, the skies are sunny, but we'll have wind chills in the 50s. On Tuesday, wind chills will be in the upper 30s, and we'll see a few flurries and sprinkles.
Those flurries and sprinkles are lake effect. As the winds switch directions and comes over the Great Lakes on Tuesday, they'll pick up some moisture. They'll still have some of that moisture by the time they reach our area. While a few spots, like the Poconos, will some flurries, most of us just see cloudier skies.
Tuesday night, the skies clear just in time for an annual meteor shower!
Meteors won't start until close to midnight, but the best time to be out is from 3-6 a.m. early Wednesday morning. That's when you'll be able to see 10-15 meteors an hour if it's pretty dark where you live. The skies will be dark because there will not be much moonlight.
On Wednesday, after the meteor shower, the skies are sunny, and it gets even colder. Wind chills will be in the low 30s.
The wind is finally gone on Thursday, and the sunny skies continue through the upcoming weekend. Highs are more typical this upcoming weekend in the 50s.
