Tropical Storm Marco became Hurricane Marco in Gulf of Mexico on Sunday when its wind speeds reached 74 mph--the cutoff for being called a hurricane instead of a tropical storm.
Sunday night, Marco's wind speeds got less than 74 mph, so it became a tropical storm again as part of it reached land.
Not far behind Marco is Tropical Storm Laura, which will become a hurricane later this week.
While back-to-back hurricanes happen, they don't happen often.
Hurricanes and tropical storms need ocean water in the 80s to survive.
In the Gulf right now, the water is in the mid 80s.
The warmer the ocean water is above 80, the stronger hurricanes and tropical storms get.
When hurricanes and tropical storms come up the east coast this time of year, they start weakening once they pass the Carolinas a lot of times. Usually, the 80 degree water ends at the Outer Banks.
Land also weakens hurricanes and tropical storms.
This is what happened with Hurricane Marco and this is happening with Tropical Storm Laura.
As the storm moves over the mountains islands in the Caribbean, it won't have the opportunity to become a hurricane.
In fact, when hurricanes move over places like Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola, to name a few of those Caribbean islands, they weaken. Often, their category drops down, like from a 3 to a 1, because their wind speeds weaken so much.
Once the islands are out of its way, Laura will reenergize and be fueled by the mid-80s water just as Macro grew stronger in the Gulf, until it reached land.
When Laura makes landfall in the United States and does not have the ocean water to fuel it, it will rapidly dissipate and no longer be a hurricane.
As Laura makes landfall, keep an eye on the Gulf coast. You'll see some tornado watches and warnings in that area because hurricanes and tropical storms cause weak tornadoes.
When strong winds from hurricanes and tropical storms run onto land, it's as if they were a boat running aground: they're not designed to travel on land.
All the friction of the land gets their winds and air around the storms twisting, which leads to tornadoes dropping down from their clouds.
We'll also be watching Marco and Laura for how they affect our weather here at home.
As hurricanes and tropical storms continue to move inland, they add a lot of moisture to the air as they weaken.
The jet stream, which moves our weather along, will grab this moisture and bring it to different parts of the country.
In fact, we have a shot at getting rain from the remnants/leftover moisture of Marco and Laura here in PA, NJ, and DE.
All week, the 69 News weather team will continue to the track that and the tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.