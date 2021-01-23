It's chilly today between the wind at 15-20 mph and afternoon temperatures in the 30s.
Tonight, the skies clear and the wind stops. That's your recipe for a cold night. Down into the teens we go.
We start out sunny on Sunday. Then, you'll notice more clouds in the sky in the afternoon. It's still cold with highs only in the mid 30s, but it'll be less windy than today: it's only a touch windy in the afternoon.
On Monday, the wind takes the day off. Like Sunday, we'll start out sunny on Monday. After a sunny morning, we get completely cloudy in the afternoon as a snowstorm approaches us.
The snow arrives after midnight Monday night for most of us.
Everyone see snow Tuesday morning.
Then, the snow ends Tuesday afternoon.
While the storm ends as snow for Berks and Schuylkill Counties, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos, there will be ice near Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
The storm ends as rain in Philadelphia, but the counties surrounding Philly will see freezing rain as the storm ends. This will cause a glaze of ice for you.
Overall, this snow storm will cause plowable snow. Expect a few inches of snow.
We'll have exact snowfall totals, county by county, this evening.
On Wednesday, it'll be sunny and dry.
Then, we're tracking another snowstorm. One of the most reliable future weather models (American Model) we use wants a big snowstorm for Thursday. The other most reliable future radar (European Model) says no snow. A third one that's ok at forecasting (Canadian Model) wants the snowstorm.
So - don't plan for a snowstorm on Thursday, yet. Let's watch the forecast for a few more days. We'll keep you updated on Thursday's forecast.
We do close out the week sunny and dry.
