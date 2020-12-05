After a wet morning, we are drying out on your Saturday. The winds are helping with that, too.
We even break up the clouds and see some sun before sunset on your Saturday afternoon. Then, we'll have only a few clouds in the sky tonight. While it's breezy when it first gets dark, the winds will come down by the end of the night.
But, right after sunrise on Sunday, it'll get breezy again. The skies are mostly sunny all day. Even though the high is 40, it'll feel in the 30s because of the wind chill. The wind stops around sunset at 4:30 pm.
On Monday, it's just a little breezy in the afternoon. Enjoy the sunny skies.
At dinnertime on Monday, step out and take advantage of the clear skies. You'll be able to watch the International Space Station fly over you. There's also something cool to see with Jupiter and Saturn.
The sunny skies continue all next week. We'll also have highs in the 40s for most of the week. On Friday, we'll sneak into the 50s.
On Sunday of next week, so December 13, we're tracking showers. This is unfortunate because there is a really good meteor shower Sunday night. Let's hope that dry air races in behind the cold front bringing Sunday's rain.
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: