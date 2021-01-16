We'll see some sun break through the clouds this afternoon.
The wind will pick up this evening, and it stays windy tonight as the clouds break up more and more.
We're partly sunny on Sunday. It'll be breezy in the morning, but in the afternoon, we'll lose the wind.
We get cloudy Sunday night and stay cloudy Monday morning. Like today, we'll see some sun Monday afternoon.
It'll be windy again on Monday, and it stays windy for the rest of the week. Highs drop back to the 30s on Monday and highs in the 30s stay for the rest of the week.
On Tuesday, a weak cold front crosses over us with some flurries in the evening. A spot or two in the Poconos will get a quick dusting. The rest of us don't see any flakes pile up on the ground.
Wednesday will be our sunniest day of the week.
We're cloudy Thursday morning and midday. We're getting the clouds because a cold front crosses over us.
This front has a little more energy than Tuesday's front. So, we'll see a quick dusting of snow in spots across the Lehigh Valley, Schuylkill and Berks Counties, and The Poconos around lunchtime. Philly and the Philly suburbs will just see some rain. Then, we'll see some sun back in the sky late in the afternoon.
We're not concerned about this front developing into a snowstorm.
We end the week partly sunny and still breezy on Friday and Saturday. Next Sunday, January 23, is also sunny.
